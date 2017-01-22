Close
FIND. BOOK. PLAY

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""
Main Menu

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""
FIND.BOOK.PLAY.

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""
TRAVEL TEE TIMES GOLF NEWS
Tourism New Zealand
The Auckland golf pass lets you unlock an incredible golfing experience with 3 rounds of golf, 4 nights accommodation, 5 day car hire and flights from just $1669*pp. *T&Cs apply.
Enquire Now
Book Teetime Member Specials Golf Travel Golf Regions

WHAT'S TRENDING

FROM THE FORUM

LATEST GOLF NEWS

Tour News Bruce Young
22 Jan 2017
Hadwin's 59 sweeps him to Career Builder lead
The cut has been made at the Career Builders Challenge in La Quinta in California, the third round of the event in which three courses are used in rotation over the opening three days being completed overnight.
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
21 Jan 2017
All Australian final at Australian Men's Amateur Championship
Two Australians will face each other in tomorrows’ final of the Australian Men’s Amateur Championship at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne’s sandbelt, 18 year old West Australian, Min Woo Lee, and 18 year old Victorian golfer, Matias Sanchez, both having advanced from their semi-fina
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
21 Jan 2017
Career Builders reaches halfway mark
Although the cut will not be made until tomorrow at the Career Builders Challenge in La Quinta, Huds
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
21 Jan 2017
Kaymer continues love affair with Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Martin Kaymer rekindled his remarkable love affair with Abu Dhabi Golf Club, firing a second consecu
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
21 Jan 2017
Adam Scott poised in chase for fourth Singapore Open
American Seungsu Han, who has played on several different tours since turning professional in 2009,
Read More...
 
VIEW MORE GOLF NEWS

Featured Courses

Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $79
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Riverlakes Golf Course Riverlakes Golf Course
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $42
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palmer Colonial Palmer Colonial
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $65
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Carbrook Golf Club Carbrook Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $39
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $99
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Indooroopilly Golf Club Indooroopilly Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $95
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $22
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Wakehurst Golf Club Wakehurst Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $43
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Keperra Golf Club Keperra Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $55
BOOK NOW
VIEW MORE GOLF Regions

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $79
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $99
BOOK NOW

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs. 
King Island
20 Jan 2016
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North Wes
Read More...
 
King Island, tas
Cape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
King Island, tas
Ocean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Mornington iseekgolf.com
13 Oct 2015
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
Rosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
The Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Queensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $99
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $22
BOOK NOW

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Sydney iseekgolf.com
19 Apr 2016
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's Open
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Cromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Mona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $65
BOOK NOW

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""