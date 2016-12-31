Close
Tourism New Zealand
Auckland is an ideal destination for a round of golf with a great mix of coastal and inland courses. Whether you're after world-class resort courses or picturesque local gems, there's a perfect round for players of all abilities.
Read More
Tour News Bruce Young
31 Dec 2016
Key amateur events get season underway
Following on from its most successful year ever in 2016, Australian men’s amateur golf hits the fairways again in January when the Master of the Amateurs begins on January 4th at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, two weeks week ahead of the Australian Amateur Championship at the Peninsula Kingswood a
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
30 Dec 2016
Not long to wait for fans of tournament golf
With the 2016 golfing year all but over, golf fans now switch their attention to 2017 and the start of tournament golf on the world’s various tours. They will not have to wait long.
Read More...
 
New Zealand iseekgolf.com
29 Dec 2016
Tourism New Zealand
Auckland is an ideal destination for a round of golf with a great mix of coastal and inland courses.
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
28 Dec 2016
Jack Wilson makes flying start at Asian Tour qualifying
Qualifying for the 2017 Asian Tour began today in Bangkok in Thailand, Stage One qualifying being pl
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
24 Dec 2016
Australians combine for one of their best years ever in tournament golf
Whichever way you look at things, the 2016 calendar year has proven to be one of the best ever for A
Read More...
 
Featured Courses

Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Mona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $18
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Sanctuary Cove Golf Club Sanctuary Cove Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $79
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Oxley Golf Club Oxley Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $39.50
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Hunter Valley, nsw
Cypress Lakes Resort Cypress Lakes Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $69
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Hunter Valley, nsw
Hunter Valley Golf Club Hunter Valley Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $25
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Sunshine Coast, qld
Pacific Harbour Golf Club Pacific Harbour Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $49
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palmer Colonial Palmer Colonial
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $65
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Carbrook Golf Club Carbrook Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $25
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $69
BOOK NOW
GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $65
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Emerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
Voucher
MORE INFO

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs. 
King Island
20 Jan 2016
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North Wes
Read More...
 
King Island, tas
Ocean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
King Island, tas
Cape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Mornington iseekgolf.com
13 Oct 2015
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
The Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $208
Voucher
MORE INFO
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
Rosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Sydney iseekgolf.com
19 Apr 2016
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's Open
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Cromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Mona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $18
BOOK NOW

