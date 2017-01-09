Close
FIND. BOOK. PLAY

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""
Main Menu

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""
FIND.BOOK.PLAY.

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""
TRAVEL TEE TIMES GOLF NEWS
Tourism New Zealand
Auckland is an ideal destination for a round of golf with a great mix of coastal and inland courses. Whether you’re after world-class resort courses or picturesque local gems, there’s a perfect round for players of all abilities. ​
Read More
Book Teetime Member Specials Golf Travel Golf Regions

WHAT'S TRENDING

FROM THE FORUM

LATEST GOLF NEWS

Tour News Bruce Young
09 Jan 2017
Tough start for Web.Com Tour
The 2017 Web.Com Tour began in unusual style this week when they played their first round of the season on Sunday but they may wish now they had not done so.
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
09 Jan 2017
Thomas moves close to top ten with Tournament of Champions win
23 year old Justin Thomas has held off a strong late challenge from Hideki Matsuyama to win his third PGA Tour title, and his first in the USA, by capturing the opening event of the year at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapaula on the island of Maui.
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
08 Jan 2017
Justin Thomas edges clear at SBS Tournament of Champions
Justin Thomas has moved two shots clear of the field at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua o
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
08 Jan 2017
Stage One Asian Tour Qualifying completed
Several more Australians have progressed to the final stage of qualifying for the Asian Tour followi
Read More...
 
Tour News Bruce Young
07 Jan 2017
Charlie Dann holds nerve to win Master of the Amateurs
Sunshine Coast golfer, Charlie Dann survived a roller coaster during his final round and t
Read More...
 
VIEW MORE GOLF NEWS

Featured Courses

Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Carbrook Golf Club Carbrook Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $39
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Southern Highlands, nsw
Bowral Golf Club Bowral Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $30
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palmer Colonial Palmer Colonial
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $65
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palm Meadows Golf Course Palm Meadows Golf Course
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $59.50
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Sunshine Coast, qld
Pacific Harbour Golf Club Pacific Harbour Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $69
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Georges River Golf Club Georges River Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $45
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
North Lakes Resort Golf Club North Lakes Resort Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $79
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Sanctuary Cove Golf Club Sanctuary Cove Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $65
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Bayview Golf Club Bayview Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $45
BOOK NOW
VIEW MORE GOLF Regions

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $70
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Emerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
Voucher
MORE INFO

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs. 
King Island
20 Jan 2016
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North Wes
Read More...
 
King Island, tas
Ocean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
King Island, tas
Cape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Mornington iseekgolf.com
13 Oct 2015
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
The Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $208
Voucher
MORE INFO
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
Rosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Queensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $70
BOOK NOW
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Emerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
Voucher
MORE INFO

GREAT GOLF REGIONS

Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Sydney iseekgolf.com
19 Apr 2016
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's Open
Read More...
 
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Cromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club
AVG. RATING
VIEW COURSE
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Mona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $29.50
BOOK NOW

  • Loading Courses

  • Search news for ""
  • Search the forum for ""