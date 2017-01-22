Tourism New Zealand
Hadwin's 59 sweeps him to Career Builder lead
The cut has been made at the Career Builders Challenge in La Quinta in California, the third round of the event in which three courses are used in rotation over the opening three days being completed overnight.Read More...
All Australian final at Australian Men's Amateur Championship
Two Australians will face each other in tomorrows’ final of the Australian Men’s Amateur Championship at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne’s sandbelt, 18 year old West Australian, Min Woo Lee, and 18 year old Victorian golfer, Matias Sanchez, both having advanced from their semi-finaRead More...
Career Builders reaches halfway mark
Although the cut will not be made until tomorrow at the Career Builders Challenge in La Quinta, HudsRead More...
Kaymer continues love affair with Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Martin Kaymer rekindled his remarkable love affair with Abu Dhabi Golf Club, firing a second consecuRead More...
Adam Scott poised in chase for fourth Singapore Open
American Seungsu Han, who has played on several different tours since turning professional in 2009,Read More...
Gold Coast, qldThe Glades Golf Club
Brisbane, qldRiverlakes Golf Course
Gold Coast, qldPalmer Colonial
Brisbane, qldCarbrook Golf Club
Brisbane, qldIndooroopilly Golf Club
Brisbane, qldWindaroo Lakes Golf Club
Sydney, nswWakehurst Golf Club
Brisbane, qldKeperra Golf Club
Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than thRead More...
Gold Coast, qldThe Glades Golf Club
King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs.
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North WesRead More...
King Island, tasCape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
King Island, tasOcean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.Read More...
Mornington, vicRosebud Country Club
Mornington, vicThe Dunes Golf Links
Queensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than thRead More...
Brisbane, qldWindaroo Lakes Golf Club

Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's OpenRead More...
Sydney, nswCromer Golf Club
Sydney, nswMona Vale Golf Club
