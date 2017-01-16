Close
Tourism New Zealand
Auckland is an ideal destination for a round of golf with a great mix of coastal and inland courses. Whether you’re after world-class resort courses or picturesque local gems, there’s a perfect round for players of all abilities. ​
Tour News Bruce Young
16 Jan 2017
Adam Scott heads Australians in Singapore Open field
The Asian and European Tours join forces for the respective opening events of their 2017 seasons when the SMBC Singapore Open is played at the Sentosa Golf Club starting on Thursday.
Tour News iseekgolf.com
16 Jan 2017
RACV Gold Coast Challenge
RACV Royal Pines will continue its long association with women’s professional golf when it hosts a new professional tournament in February 2017.
Tour News iseekgolf.com
16 Jan 2017
Arundel Hills Country Club Comeback
Nearly twenty-five years after it was first created, the Arundel Hills Country Club on the Gold Coas
Tour News iseekgolf.com
16 Jan 2017
Toto Gana off to the Masters
Standing on the 10th fairway of Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City during a hole-by-hole pla
Tour News Bruce Young
16 Jan 2017
Thomas in a different class as he wins again in Hawaii
Justin Thomas has continued on his winning ways with his second consecutive PGA Tour victory, and an
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Indooroopilly Golf Club Indooroopilly Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $69
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
RACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $99
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $70
Featured Course
Sunshine Coast, qld
Pacific Harbour Golf Club Pacific Harbour Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $69
Featured Course
Brisbane, qld
Wynnum Golf Club Wynnum Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $35
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Palmer Gold Coast Palmer Gold Coast
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $75
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Bayview Golf Club Bayview Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $45
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Wakehurst Golf Club Wakehurst Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $43
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Long Reef Golf Club Long Reef Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $78
Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Emerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $70
King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs. 
King Island
20 Jan 2016
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North Wes
King Island, tas
Ocean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
AVG. RATING
King Island, tas
Cape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
AVG. RATING
Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Mornington iseekgolf.com
13 Oct 2015
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
Rosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
AVG. RATING
Featured Course
Mornington, vic
The Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
AVG. RATING
Queensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
Gold Coast iseekgolf.com
29 Sep 2015
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than th
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
Emerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $115
Featured Course
Gold Coast, qld
The Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
18 Holes
Cart
FROM $70
Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Sydney iseekgolf.com
19 Apr 2016
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's Open
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Mona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
18 Holes
Walk
FROM $29.50
Featured Course
Sydney, nsw
Cromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club
AVG. RATING
