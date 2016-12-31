Tourism New Zealand
Auckland is an ideal destination for a round of golf with a great mix of coastal and inland courses. Whether you’re after world-class resort courses or picturesque local gems, there’s a perfect round for players of all abilities. Read More
Key amateur events get season underway
Following on from its most successful year ever in 2016, Australian men’s amateur golf hits the fairways again in January when the Master of the Amateurs begins on January 4th at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, two weeks week ahead of the Australian Amateur Championship at the Peninsula Kingswood aRead More...
Not long to wait for fans of tournament golf
With the 2016 golfing year all but over, golf fans now switch their attention to 2017 and the start of tournament golf on the world’s various tours. They will not have to wait long.Read More...
Jack Wilson makes flying start at Asian Tour qualifying
Qualifying for the 2017 Asian Tour began today in Bangkok in Thailand, Stage One qualifying being plRead More...
Australians combine for one of their best years ever in tournament golf
Whichever way you look at things, the 2016 calendar year has proven to be one of the best ever for ARead More...
Sydney, nswMona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
Gold Coast, qldSanctuary Cove Golf Club Sanctuary Cove Golf Club
Brisbane, qldOxley Golf Club Oxley Golf Club
Hunter Valley, nswCypress Lakes Resort Cypress Lakes Resort
Hunter Valley, nswHunter Valley Golf Club Hunter Valley Golf Club
Sunshine Coast, qldPacific Harbour Golf Club Pacific Harbour Golf Club
Gold Coast, qldPalmer Colonial Palmer Colonial
Brisbane, qldCarbrook Golf Club Carbrook Golf Club
Gold Coast, qldRACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
GREAT GOLF REGIONSGold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than thRead More...
Gold Coast, qldThe Glades Golf Club The Glades Golf Club
Gold Coast, qldEmerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
GREAT GOLF REGIONSKing Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs.
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North WesRead More...
King Island, tasOcean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
King Island, tasCape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
GREAT GOLF REGIONSMornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.Read More...
Mornington, vicThe Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
Mornington, vicRosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
GREAT GOLF REGIONSQueensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
GREAT GOLF REGIONSSydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's OpenRead More...
Sydney, nswCromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club
Sydney, nswMona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
