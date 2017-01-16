Tourism New Zealand
Auckland is an ideal destination for a round of golf with a great mix of coastal and inland courses. Whether you’re after world-class resort courses or picturesque local gems, there’s a perfect round for players of all abilities. Read More
Adam Scott heads Australians in Singapore Open field
The Asian and European Tours join forces for the respective opening events of their 2017 seasons when the SMBC Singapore Open is played at the Sentosa Golf Club starting on Thursday.Read More...
RACV Gold Coast Challenge
RACV Royal Pines will continue its long association with women’s professional golf when it hosts a new professional tournament in February 2017.Read More...
Arundel Hills Country Club Comeback
Nearly twenty-five years after it was first created, the Arundel Hills Country Club on the Gold CoasRead More...
Toto Gana off to the Masters
Standing on the 10th fairway of Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City during a hole-by-hole plaRead More...
Thomas in a different class as he wins again in Hawaii
Justin Thomas has continued on his winning ways with his second consecutive PGA Tour victory, and anRead More...
Brisbane, qldIndooroopilly Golf Club Indooroopilly Golf Club
Gold Coast, qldRACV Royal Pines Resort RACV Royal Pines Resort
Sunshine Coast, qldPacific Harbour Golf Club Pacific Harbour Golf Club
Brisbane, qldWynnum Golf Club Wynnum Golf Club
Gold Coast, qldPalmer Gold Coast Palmer Gold Coast
Sydney, nswBayview Golf Club Bayview Golf Club
Sydney, nswWakehurst Golf Club Wakehurst Golf Club
Sydney, nswLong Reef Golf Club Long Reef Golf Club
Gold Coast, Queensland
Discover for yourself why its called Australia's Golf Coast
10 reasons to visit the Gold Coast this winter
If you’re trying to escape heat in the far north or the cold in the south, look no further than thRead More...
Gold Coast, qldEmerald Lakes Golf Club Emerald Lakes Golf Club
King Island, Tasmania
Surrounded by some of Australia’s most beautiful beaches, King Island imports the world’s best surfers and exports produce sought by the world’s top chefs.
Discover King Island
King Island is anchored in the middle of the Bass Strait between Victoria and Tasmania’s North WesRead More...
King Island, tasOcean Dunes Golf Resort Ocean Dunes Golf Resort
King Island, tasCape Wickham Golf Course Cape Wickham Golf Course
Mornington, Victoria
Links courses, sand dunes and stunning scenery
Moonah Links Legends
The course is a loop of 18 holes that generally follow the valleys through a variety of landscapes.Read More...
Mornington, vicRosebud Country Club Rosebud Country Club
Mornington, vicThe Dunes Golf Links The Dunes Golf Links
Queensland, Australia
Sun, Surf, Sand and Golf
Sydney, New South Wales
The beautiful Harbour City offering a mix of spectacular coastal courses, tranquil bush settings and quality suburban courses.
Cromer Golf Club Open Day
Want to play the northern beaches best private golf club? Book your round at Cromer Golf Club's OpenRead More...
Sydney, nswMona Vale Golf Club Mona Vale Golf Club
Sydney, nswCromer Golf Club Cromer Golf Club